Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Mar 02 2018
By
Asiya Ansar
,
ARAyesha Rehman

ECP issues code of conduct for Senate polls

By
Asiya Ansar
,
ARAyesha Rehman

Friday Mar 02, 2018

ISLAMABAD: In order to ensure free and fair polling in the Senate elections tomorrow, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a code of conduct on Friday, violation of which will lead to a fine of up till Rs100,000 and jail term of up to two years.

According to the code of conduct, no one would be allowed to carry mobile phones in the polling stations i.e. assembly buildings, while the assembly members would only be allowed inside if they will be carrying their secretariat cards.

Moreover, the code of conduct also asks the MNAs and MPAs to ensure the secrecy of their votes. 

They have also been asked to handle the ballot paper with care so as to not spoil it.

Action would be taken against anyone using a fake ballot paper; while there will be a complete ban on taking it outside the polling station, the ECP has stated.

According to ECP, the returning officer would be given the authority of a level one magistrate under which he or she would be able to announce a punishment immediately after carrying out a summary trial against the violators.

The returning officer would also have the authority to cancel a ballot paper and immediately announce a punishment if it is being handed to an unauthorised person.

The punishment for violating the code of conduct includes a fine of up to Rs100,000 and/or a jail term between six months and two years.

On the suggestion of returning officers, Rangers and Frontier Constabulary personnel will be deployed outside the assemblies.  

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Senate elections: What can the PTI really win in KP?

Senate elections: What can the PTI really win in KP?

 Updated 53 minutes ago
9-year-old Pakistani girl becomes youngest to scale 5,000m peak in Hunza

9-year-old Pakistani girl becomes youngest to scale 5,000m peak in Hunza

 Updated 2 hours ago
PPP MPA's 16-year-old son killed in Karachi car crash

PPP MPA's 16-year-old son killed in Karachi car crash

 Updated 3 hours ago
Six killed, over 16 injured in road accident in Balochistan

Six killed, over 16 injured in road accident in Balochistan

 Updated 4 hours ago
Senate elections: Voting under way across country

Senate elections: Voting under way across country

Updated 4 hours ago
Balochistan celebrates cultural day with great zeal

Balochistan celebrates cultural day with great zeal

 Updated 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM