pakistan
Sunday Mar 04 2018
By
Web Desk

Two arrested in Multan over aerial firing to celebrate Rana Mahmood-ul-Hasan's win

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 04, 2018

MULTAN: Authorities arrested two people Saturday night over their alleged involvement in the celebratory aerial firing right after results of the Senate election were announced, Geo News reported.

The two men — identified as Muhammad Umar and Muhammad Farhan — stand accused of indulging in aerial firing after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-backed candidate Rana Mahmood-ul-Hasan emerged a victor in his Senate bid.

Weapons were recovered from both the arrestees and a first information report (FIR) was filed against them, police said.

