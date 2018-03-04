Car accident in Chakwal leaves four dead, one injured

A speeding car overturned on the motorway in Chakwal, leaving four dead and one injured on March 4, 2018. Photo: Geo News

CHAKWAL: A speeding car overturned on the motorway in Chakwal, leaving four dead and one injured here on Sunday.

The car was on its way to Rawalpindi, according to law enforcement agencies.



The injured and deceased were shifted to the hospital soon after the incident was reported.

