Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Mar 04 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Car accident in Chakwal leaves four dead, one injured

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Mar 04, 2018

A speeding car overturned on the motorway in Chakwal, leaving four dead and one injured on March 4, 2018. Photo: Geo News 
 

CHAKWAL: A speeding car overturned on the motorway in Chakwal, leaving four dead and one injured here on Sunday.

The car was on its way to Rawalpindi, according to law enforcement agencies. 

The injured and deceased were shifted to the hospital soon after the incident was reported. 

PPP MPA's 16-year-old son killed in Karachi car crash

Initial investigations suggest the teenager’s car overturned near Village Restaurant, DHA due to overspeeding

The 16-year-old son of former provincial minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Rubina Qaimkhani’s 16-year-old son was killed in a road accident in Karachi on Friday.

Initial investigations suggest the teenager’s car overturned near Village Restaurant on Karachi’s Sea View Road due to overspeeding. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

At least nine killed in Gujar Khan road crash: rescue sources

At least nine killed in Gujar Khan road crash: rescue sources

 Updated 8 hours ago
Access to information is your fundamental right, keep watching Geo News

Access to information is your fundamental right, keep watching Geo News

 Updated 10 hours ago
Op Radd-ul-Fasaad: Security forces conduct raids in S Waziristan

Op Radd-ul-Fasaad: Security forces conduct raids in S Waziristan

 Updated 11 hours ago
India feels the heat on Kashmir abuses after UK parliament conference

India feels the heat on Kashmir abuses after UK parliament conference

 Updated 11 hours ago
COAS relates Pakistan's prosperity to Balochistan

COAS relates Pakistan's prosperity to Balochistan

 Updated 11 hours ago
Passenger tortured by ex-Punjab IG’s son for objecting to smoking at Islamabad airport

Passenger tortured by ex-Punjab IG’s son for objecting to smoking at Islamabad airport

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Two injured in Turbat grenade blast

Two injured in Turbat grenade blast

 Updated 15 hours ago
PPP in contact with opposition for Senate chairmanship, says Bilawal

PPP in contact with opposition for Senate chairmanship, says Bilawal

 Updated 15 hours ago
Balochistan will benefit most from CPEC: President Mamnoon

Balochistan will benefit most from CPEC: President Mamnoon

 Updated 15 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM