pakistan
Sunday Mar 04 2018
Balochistan will benefit most from CPEC: President Mamnoon

Sunday Mar 04, 2018

SIBBI: President Mamnoon Hussain on Sunday said that people of Balochistan and other underprivileged areas will benefit the most from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

“Balochistan and other underprivileged areas will get the major benefit of CPEC,” the president said while addressing a festival in Sibbi.

“It’s an undeniable fact that people of Balochistan have the foremost right on the province,” Mamnoon said while assuring the province “will be protected”.

The president further said, the project “besides bringing both the countries closer to each other, will also help uplift the underprivileged areas of both Pakistan and China.”

Denying rumours of changes in the CPEC route, the president said, “The project is being executed as per the basic design.”

Further, he stressed that the youth must learn the Chinese language and shared that he had allocated a sum of the President House funds for the establishment of a campus of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) in Gwadar to teach the Chinese language to Baloch youth.

“The dream of converting CPEC into a reality, demands national unity by putting aside petty differences,” he further said.

Mamnoon also lauded the multiple performances by youngsters and role of the departments concerned to enrich the beauty of the event.

