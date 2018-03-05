Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Mar 05 2018
NAB to file three supplementary references against Nawaz

Monday Mar 05, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The executive board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday approved the filing of three supplementary references against deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The supplementary references pertain to Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metals Establishment, the Sharifs' London (Avenfield) properties, and over a dozen offshore companies, including Flagship Investment Ltd, a notification said.

Witness cross-examined in Flagship supplementary reference against Nawaz

Former PM Nawaz Sharif arrived in Islamabad from Lahore earlier this morning

Another supplementary corruption reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar will also be filed.

Moreover, the anti-graft body also approved inquiry in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The mill is owned by the Sharifs.

The accountability body will also launch an inquiry into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa helicopter case. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan is accused of misusing government helicopters in the province. 

The corruption cases

The corruption references, filed against the Sharif family, pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

NAB has filed a number of supplementary references in the cases after the initial three references.

The references were filed on the orders of Supreme Court in the Panama case verdict of July 27.

Comments

Advertisement

