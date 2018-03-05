Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Mar 05 2018
By
SNSaeed Niazi

NAB begins probe into Zulfi Bukhari’s offshore companies

By
SNSaeed Niazi

Monday Mar 05, 2018

Bukhari grew close to Imran Khan after he hired forensic firms for the PTI chief in London to investigate business details of Hasan Nawaz Sharif, son of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif

LONDON: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started probe into the offshore companies held by Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari (Zulfi Bukhari), close aide and friend of Imran Khan, sources told Geo News.

The anti-graft body sent a notice to Bukhari on February 27 to appear before it and explain facts about his offshore companies which have been used to buy dozens of expensive commercial properties in London’s expensive zone.

Nothing wrong in supporting Imran’s political, charitable causes: Zulfi Bukhari

Imran Khan's claose aide says his offshore companies are legal and it’s a normal practice; calls for PM Nawaz’s accountability

According to NAB sources, Bukhari was in Pakistan when the summons were issued but he failed to appear before the NAB Pindi office and left for London.

“These summons were issued to Zulfi Bukhari’s residential address in Islamabab’s F-10/1 Sector in relation to known six offshore companies owned by him and disclosed in the Panama papers,” said the source, adding that Zulfi was supposed to appear before Ahmed Saeed Wazir, Deputy Director of NAB in Rawalpindi.

The NAB confirmed that it has started inquiry “against Zulfiqar Bukhari s/o Wajid Bukhari and others”.

The NAB notice mentioned that Zulfi Bukhari owns six offshore companies which were revealed in Pakistan by The News reporter Umar Cheema last year.

Jahangir Tareen, Zulfi obtained PTI’s latest Panama ‘evidence’

Two forensic accountancy and search firms called Ereco and Kroll were hired by Zulfi and Tareen in the last two months

Bukhari had in 2016 defended having offshore companies and said that it was “legal and common practice for companies & businessmen like myself to establish commercial entities in different jurisdictions.”

He grew close to Imran Khan after he hired forensic firms for Imran Khan in London to investigate business details of Hasan Nawaz Sharif, son of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Bukhari was also among the trusted witnesses, along with PTI’s Awan Chaudhary, when Imran Khan got married to Bushra Wattoo on January 1, 2018 in Lahore.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

ECP issues initial delimitation for national, provincial assemblies

ECP issues initial delimitation for national, provincial assemblies

 Updated 4 hours ago
Daniyal Aziz's reply in contempt case: 'Media ran comments out of context’

Daniyal Aziz's reply in contempt case: 'Media ran comments out of context’

Updated 6 hours ago
MQM-P to challenge ‘non-transparent’ Senate elections in ECP

MQM-P to challenge ‘non-transparent’ Senate elections in ECP

 Updated 7 hours ago
Way forward for Balochistan is through development, stability: Army chief

Way forward for Balochistan is through development, stability: Army chief

 Updated 6 hours ago
Long range shooting championship kicks off at Pano Aqil garrison: ISPR

Long range shooting championship kicks off at Pano Aqil garrison: ISPR

 Updated 8 hours ago
NAB to file three supplementary references against Nawaz

NAB to file three supplementary references against Nawaz

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
PAF, PN conduct successful test of anti-ship cruise missile

PAF, PN conduct successful test of anti-ship cruise missile

Updated 10 hours ago
Khursheed Shah's entry at son's wedding a break from tradition

Khursheed Shah's entry at son's wedding a break from tradition

 Updated 9 hours ago
SC orders ECP to halt notifications of senators-elect with dual nationality

SC orders ECP to halt notifications of senators-elect with dual nationality

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM