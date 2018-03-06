Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 06 2018
By
GEO NEWS

ECP to probe alleged horse-trading in Senate elections

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Mar 06, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced that it would probe the allegations of horse-trading in the recently held Senate polls.

In a notification issued, the ECP has summoned all political party heads and leaders who levelled horse trading allegations to appear before the commission with proof on March 14.

In the latest development, the ECP issued notices to a number of parliamentarians, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar.

Other lawmakers who were issued notices include Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Maryam Aurangzeb and Ameer Muqam, as well as MQM-P's Khawaja Izhar. Pakistan Sarzameen Party's Raza Haroon was also asked to appear before the commission.

The ECP has asked the lawmakers to either appear personally or through a lawyer, failing which the commission would take the decision on its own, a notification said.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan have expressed reservations over some political parties bagging Senate seats without having substantial representation in the provincial assemblies.

Speaking to media outside the accountability court on Monday, PML-N Quaid and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif stressed it was crucial to get to the bottom of this issue. “This game of money should be buried. This has happened in the past, but this time it was too open and brazen.”

Horse-trading of PTI MPAs: Pervez Khattak presents report to Imran Khan

Imran chairs meeting of top PTI leadership in Islamabad

Nawaz’s political opponent, PTI chairman Imran Khan said the members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly gave into horse trading. In a report presented to Khan by the party’s core group, 15 PTI MPAs were accused of selling their votes.

MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar has announced he would challenge the Senate results in the ECP over horse trading. Sattar said he would also approach the Sindh High Court over the matter.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan synonymous to peace, we shall safeguard it at any cost IA: DG ISPR

Pakistan synonymous to peace, we shall safeguard it at any cost IA: DG ISPR

 Updated an hour ago
From Thar to Senate, Krishna Kohli recalls tough journey

From Thar to Senate, Krishna Kohli recalls tough journey

Updated 2 hours ago
Qandeel Baloch murder case: Mufti Qavi, remaining accused to be indicted on March 21

Qandeel Baloch murder case: Mufti Qavi, remaining accused to be indicted on March 21

 Updated 3 hours ago
Shelter for homeless, guardian for abandoned: Yousaf Lala the Edhi of Parachinar

Shelter for homeless, guardian for abandoned: Yousaf Lala the Edhi of Parachinar

Updated 3 hours ago
SC issues another contempt of court notice to Nehal Hashmi

SC issues another contempt of court notice to Nehal Hashmi

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC extends deadline of corruption cases against Sharif family by two months

SC extends deadline of corruption cases against Sharif family by two months

Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM