Tuesday Mar 06 2018
GEO NEWS

COAS chairs Corps Commanders conference to review operations against terrorism

Tuesday Mar 06, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the Corps Commanders Conference on Tuesday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

During the conference, the military’s top brass reviewed progress in the ongoing operations against terrorism. A decision to continue efforts for maintaining peace and stability in the country was taken during the conference.

COAS relates Pakistan's prosperity to Balochistan

The army chief has been on a two-day visit to the province to review security

Discussions were also held on the internal and external security of Pakistan.

Progress on the Khushal Balochistan program was also reviewed during the conference. 

In a recent trip to Balochistan, COAS Gen Bajwa said people of the province have rights to civic facilities and a peaceful environment, adding that the Khushal Balochistan program was aimed at fulfilling these rights.

