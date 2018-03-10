Italian navy chief visits Pakistan Navy field commands in Karachi

Admiral Valter Girardelli is being presented Guard of Honour during his visit to PNS Zulfiquar

KARACHI: Chief of Italian Navy Admiral Valter Girardelli on Saturday met various Naval Field Commands during his visit to the metropolis, a press release said.

Before his visit to Karachi, the Italian navy chief called on Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad on Wednesday, where discussions on professional matters and avenues of existing and future naval collaboration were focused.

Admiral Girardelli during his meetings with the field commands in Karachi held discussions on professional matters and bilateral naval collaboration. He lauded Pakistan Navy’s role and commitments in maintaining peace and stability in the region through participation in the Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan and Counter Piracy Task Forces.

Admiral Valter Girardelli also laid floral wreath at Quaid’s mausoleum and later visited various PN establishments and ships.