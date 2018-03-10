Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 10 2018
GEO NEWS

Ink thrown at Khawaja Asif during workers convention in Sialkot

GEO NEWS

Saturday Mar 10, 2018

SIALKOT: A person threw ink at Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday while he was addressing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers convention.

The person was taken into custody by the police, however, Asif said he should be released saying he has no enmity with him.

Asif after the incident alleged that the suspect was “sent by someone” adding that this act will not affect his politics.

Shoe hurled at Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal

Following the episode, the minister descended from stage leaving his speech in between

Last month, a man hurled a shoe at Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal while he was addressing a workers' convention in Narowal.

The man, Bilal Haris, stood up from his seat as Iqbal arrived on stage to address the convention in Aliabad area.

