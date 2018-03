File Photo

SHEIKHUPURA: At least four people were killed in a traffic accident Saturday night on Lahore Road in Salim Kot, Geo News reported.

The accident which left four dead and one wounded occurred when a dump truck and a car collided on the road during nighttime, rescue sources said.

Further, the rescue sources explained that the deceased were identified as Umar, Tahir, Abdul Wahid, and Israr.