Tuesday Mar 13 2018
GEO NEWS

SC to hear Bani Gala irregularities case today

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Mar 13, 2018

ISLAMABAD: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court will resume hearing today the Bani Gala encroachments case.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar has summoned a report from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) regarding the leasing of land in the locality today.

At the last hearing, the chief justice had remarked that there is a lot of hue and cry over fake documents.

Bani Gala NOC not fake, Imran tells SC

Former Bara Kahu union council official, claimed in SC that the no-objection certificate submitted in court by Imran related to his Bana Gala residence was never issued by the authority

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s counsel Babar Awan had responded that they did not submit any fake documents, adding that they are being subjected to a ‘media trial’. 

He was referring to reports that the PTI chief’s Bani Gala estate was built illegally.

The chief justice had also observed during the hearing that the PTI chief will face the same fate that others in the case do, as the law is equal for all. He added that Imran would have to regularise his estate as per the rules. 

SC seeks Imran's response on Bani Gala estate documents

Former UC official has informed the Supreme Court that PTU chief's Bani Gala estate was constructed illegally

Last year, the CDA had informed the apex court that more than 100 structures in Bani Gala, including Imran's residence, are illegal.

The case is based on a suo motu notice which originated from Imran's petition seeking the court's intervention to stem illegal construction and environmental degradation in Bani Gala.

