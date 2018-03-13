SC to hear Bani Gala irregularities case today

ISLAMABAD: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court will resume hearing today the Bani Gala encroachments case.



Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar has summoned a report from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) regarding the leasing of land in the locality today.

At the last hearing, the chief justice had remarked that there is a lot of hue and cry over fake documents.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s counsel Babar Awan had responded that they did not submit any fake documents, adding that they are being subjected to a ‘media trial’.

He was referring to reports that the PTI chief’s Bani Gala estate was built illegally.

The chief justice had also observed during the hearing that the PTI chief will face the same fate that others in the case do, as the law is equal for all. He added that Imran would have to regularise his estate as per the rules.

Last year, the CDA had informed the apex court that more than 100 structures in Bani Gala, including Imran's residence, are illegal.

The case is based on a suo motu notice which originated from Imran's petition seeking the court's intervention to stem illegal construction and environmental degradation in Bani Gala.