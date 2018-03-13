First poster of Mahira Khan, Sheheryar Munawer's '7 Din Mohabbat In' released

Photo: File

The first poster of Mahira Khan and Sheheryar Munawer’s upcoming romantic-comedy 7 Din Mohabbat In has been released.

The colourful poster shows a quirky Sheheryar Munawer dressed in a striped polo wearing glasses and holding a magnifying glass.

Mahira shared a picture of the poster on her Instagram page with the caption, “My Tipu.” Sheheryar will be playing the role of Tipu in the film.

The film follows the story of a young man on a quest to find his true love in a crowded Karachi neighbourhood.



The film which also features Javed Sheikh, Hina Dilpazeer, Amna Ilyas, Mira Sethi, Aamir Qureshi, Adnan Shah Tipu and Beo Zafar has been directed by Meenu and Farjad.

It will release on Eidul Fitr this year.