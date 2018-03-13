Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 13 2018
Web Desk

First poster of Mahira Khan, Sheheryar Munawer's '7 Din Mohabbat In' released

Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 13, 2018

Photo: File

The first poster of Mahira Khan and Sheheryar Munawer’s upcoming romantic-comedy 7 Din Mohabbat In has been released.

The colourful poster shows a quirky Sheheryar Munawer dressed in a striped polo wearing glasses and holding a magnifying glass.

Mahira shared a picture of the poster on her Instagram page with the caption, “My Tipu.”  Sheheryar will be playing the role of Tipu in the film.

Myyyyy tipu ‍️ @sheheryarmunawar

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

The film follows the story of a young man on a quest to find his true love in a crowded Karachi neighbourhood.

The film which also features Javed Sheikh, Hina Dilpazeer, Amna Ilyas, Mira Sethi, Aamir Qureshi, Adnan Shah Tipu and Beo Zafar has been directed by Meenu and Farjad.

It will release on Eidul Fitr this year. 

