Bruno Mars hints at new love with 'I Just Might'?

Bruno Mars has officially kicked off his romantic era, leaving fans guessing if he is hinting at a possible new romance.

In the early hours of Friday, January 9, the 16-time Grammy Award winner sent his fans into a frenzy by dropping his first solo single, I Just Might, in over a decade.

In the lead single of his upcoming album, The Romantic, the 40-year-old seemingly serenaded about a new love.

The lyrics of the newly-released track centers on him seeing a woman in a club and the possibility of matching vibes with her.

In the chorus, the singer, whose real name is Peter Gene Hernandez, sings, "Hey, Mr. DJ, play a song for this pretty little lady. 'Cause if she dance as good as she look right now, I just might, I just might make her my baby."

So, does it mean he have a new love interest in his life? Well there were rumours in the past year that he had split from longtime girlfriend Jessica Caban after more than a decade together, but that was never confirmed.

While neither he nor his long-time girlfriend has officially commented and set the record straight on their current relationship status, the lyrical content of I Just Might has fueled speculation among fans that he might be single and exploring a new relationship.

Bruno Mars The Romantic Tour dates:

Mars' forthcoming fourth solo album is set for release on February 27, 2026, giving fans a full access into the romantic theme of his new music era.

Following the album release a world tour has already been announced, which will be performed in stadiums.

While Mars has released hit collabs like Die With a Smile with Lady Gaga and APT with Blackpink star Rose in recent years, this marks his return to solo music.