Bruno Mars hints at new love with 'I Just Might'?

Geo News Digital Desk
January 09, 2026

Bruno Mars has officially kicked off his romantic era, leaving fans guessing if he is hinting at a possible new romance.

In the early hours of Friday, January 9, the 16-time Grammy Award winner sent his fans into a frenzy by dropping his first solo single, I Just Might, in over a decade.

In the lead single of his upcoming album, The Romantic, the 40-year-old seemingly serenaded about a new love.

The lyrics of the newly-released track centers on him seeing a woman in a club and the possibility of matching vibes with her. 

In the chorus, the singer, whose real name is Peter Gene Hernandez, sings, "Hey, Mr. DJ, play a song for this pretty little lady. 'Cause if she dance as good as she look right now, I just might, I just might make her my baby."

So, does it mean he have a new love interest in his life? Well there were rumours in the past year that he had split from longtime girlfriend Jessica Caban after more than a decade together, but that was never confirmed.

While neither he nor his long-time girlfriend has officially commented and set the record straight on their current relationship status, the lyrical content of I Just Might has fueled speculation among fans that he might be single and exploring a new relationship.

Bruno Mars The Romantic Tour dates:

Mars' forthcoming fourth solo album is set for release on February 27, 2026, giving fans a full access into the romantic theme of his new music era.

Following the album release a world tour has already been announced, which will be performed in stadiums.

While Mars has released hit collabs like Die With a Smile with Lady Gaga and APT with Blackpink star Rose in recent years, this marks his return to solo music.

