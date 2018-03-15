Can't connect right now! retry
Donatella Versace says label will stop using fur in products

Donatella Versace has said her family's luxury fashion label will no longer use real furs in its products, Photo: Reuters/file 
 

LONDON: Donatella Versace has said her family's luxury fashion label will no longer use real furs in its products, according to an interview with a British magazine.

The Italian fashion queen and Versace's creative director told The Economist´s 1843 magazine that it would stop the practice, without providing further details on the change.

"Fur? I am out of that," Versace said. "I don´t want to kill animals to make fashion.

"It doesn´t feel right."

Versace´s headquarters in Milan, Italy, could not be reached for comment on Wednesday night.

1843 noted the announcement was such a "volte-face" that at the time of the magazine writing its article, which was published online Wednesday, Versace´s website was still urging customers to buy "fur-embellished coats that turn heads".

Versace had previously resisted pressure to join a host of other fashion brands, including Armani, Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss and Ralph Lauren which had all already ditched furs from their collections.

The luxury label has historically included lots of furs across its ranges, from a variety of species including mink and raccoon dog, according to the Humane Society International (HSI), which campaigns globally for an end to the fur trade.

It noted Versace´s autumn / winter 2017 collection included laser cut mink and fox coats.

"Versace is a massively influential luxury brand that symbolises excess and glamour, and so its decision to stop using fur shows that compassionate fashion has never been more on trend," said Claire Bass, executive director of HSI´s UK arm.

However, the International Fur Federation said it was "disappointed" by the decision.

"The majority of top designers will continue to work with fur as they know it is a natural product that is produced responsibly," said its CEO Mark Oaten.

"With growing concern about the environment and plastics in fashion, I truly believe fur is the natural and responsible choice for designers and consumers."

