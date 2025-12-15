'Home and Away' star Rachael Carpani breathes her last at 45

Rachael Carpani, known for her performance in McLeod’s Daughters and Home and Away, has passed away at the age of 45.

Her parents confirmed the heartbreaking news via a post on social media.

The mourning family revealed that the Aussie star died “unexpectedly but peacefully” in the early hours of December 7.

“It is with great sadness that Tony and Gael Carpani announce that their beautiful daughter, beloved Australian actress Rachael Carpani, unexpectedly but peacefully passed away after a long battle with chronic illness,” the statement read a week after the death.

They shared the funeral plans, adding that it will be a “private event” before ending the message with a request for privacy.

“The family requests privacy at this very difficult time and will be making no further statements,” they wrote.

Born on August 24, 1980, the TV actress appeared in an array of films, including titles such as The Very Excellent Mr Dundee, Hating Alison Ashley and The Way Back.

Rachael is best known for her role as Jodi Fountain in the hit early noughties series McLeod's Daughters.

Starring in the program from 2001 to 2009, the project earned her two Logie nominations for her leading role on the screen.

Rachael’s most recent on screen appearance was in 2024 as a recurring role in Aussie soap opera Home and Away, playing the villainous Claudia Salini.