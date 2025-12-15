Lewis Pullman reveals unexpected move Mel Brooks made on ‘Spaceballs 2'

Lewis Pullman makes shocking confession about Mel Brooks on ‘Spaceball 2'

Lewis Pullman, son of Bill Pullman the original Spaceballs star, made an unexpected admission about Mel Brooks.

Brooks is set to reprise his role as Yogurt and President Skroob, 40-years after the first film, meanwhile, Pullman will play a new role, Starbust, the son of Lone Starr and Queen Vespa.

In an interview on The View, the Testament of Ann Lee star was asked about wrapping up the production of Spaceballs 2.

"Spaceballs fans rejoiced when the legendary Mel Brooks announced that 40 years later, we're finally getting Spaceballs 2," asked the host Sara Haines adding, "Now, production is already wrapped. What was that like?"

The Thuderbolts actor confirmed that "we just wrapped last Tuesday" on production of the project.

When asked about meeting the legendry star, he admitted that, “Mel didn't come out."

"He's a homebody, but he was definitely part of it. His spirit was there, he was part of the design of it," Pullman replied.

He continued, “I still haven't met him, but when he sent me the role, I got a voice note from him. I wish you could frame a voice note. I couldn't believe it because I grew up watching that movie.”

Discussing about the significance of the film, Pullman added, “That was one of my dad's movies I was allowed to watch growing up, and I remember seeing Star Wars, and I was like, 'Why did they remake Spaceballs without all the jokes?'"

"The writing is so smart and so dumb at the same time in the best way," he said of the sequel's story. "It's so intelligently designed!"

In addition to Brooks, Rick Moranis (Lord Dark Helmet), Daphne Zuniga (Queen Vespa) , George Wyner (Colonel Sandurz) and Bill Pullman (Lone Starr) will respire their roles.

Meanwhile, Keke Palmer (Destiny), Josh Gad (role not revealed) and Anthony Carrigan (role not revealed) will be the new faces.

Spaceballs 2 will be released in 2027.