pakistan
Thursday Mar 15 2018
Shakeel Farman Ali

Snow leopard dies at Peshawar zoo

Shakeel Farman Ali

Thursday Mar 15, 2018

PESHAWAR: A 10-year-old snow leopard died at Peshawar Zoo on Thursday afternoon, zoo officials said. 

The snow leopard was brought to the zoo from Galiyat and was scheduled to be taken back on April 15, said the zoo’s project director Muhammad Ali.

Ali also said that the leopard died his natural death as snow leopards don’t live longer than 14 years.

The death comes a few days after a four-year-old fallow deer of American-African origin passed away in the zoo under mysterious circumstances. 

On Tuesday, an eight-year-old Bengali tigress died at Lahore zoo. The Bengali tigress was born at Bahawalpur zoo and brought to the Lahore zoo in 2014, a zoo spokesperson told Geo.tv.

The eight-year-old tigress was suffering from a parasitic disease, the spokesperson added. 

Her body was sent to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences for postmortem.

