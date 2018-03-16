Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Mar 16 2018
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Fake lady doctor arrested from Karachi's JPMC was running 'clinic on social media'

Friday Mar 16, 2018

A fake lady doctor arrested from Karachi's Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) was running a ‘clinic on social media', initial investigations revealed on Friday.

An investigation officer probing into the case said that as per initial details, the accused was in contact with a senior gynecologist at the government-run hospital for the last one year.

Police on Monday arrested the fake lady doctor from JPMC during a raid on a tip off.

SHO Syeda Ghazala says the suspect had been working at JPMC’s gynaecology since last year

Karachi Women's Police SHO Syeda Ghazala said the suspect had been working at JPMC’s gynaecology ward for the past one year.

The SHO said the suspect was arrested after she “failed to provide satisfactory answers” during police interrogation at the hospital. The woman police chief further said that the woman had acquired education up to matric level only and did not have a lady health visitor or a mid-wife certificate.

The impostor was transferred to a nearby police station where she identified herself as Aisha wife of Abdul Karim, a resident of Korangi. Surgical instruments were recovered from her possession.

However, JPMC spokesperson Dr Seemin Jamali denied that the suspect had been working at the hospital for over a year.

The impostor was sent to jail on judicial remand till March 26.

