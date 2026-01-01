Pink rings in 2026 from hospital bed

American pop superstar Pink spent New Year’s Eve in an unexpected setting: a hospital room.

The 46‑year‑old singer took to Instagram to give rare health update to her fans.

She shared with her 11.4 million followers that she had undergone surgery to have discs placed in her neck.

“I want to say Happy New Year’s to everyone. I am so happy to say goodbye to the snake year and welcome in the horse,” she wrote.

She added that she was 'fixing' her body rather than opting for cosmetic procedures.

"And I end the year giving reverence to, paying attention to, and to fixing my body. It may not be a fancy Face lift, but I am getting two new shiny discs in my neck."

Reflecting on the scar and the procedure, Pink described it as a reminder to appreciate her body.

“Rock ’n’ roll is a contact sport,” she quipped, acknowledging the physical toll of her career.

While her family enjoyed snowboarding to celebrate the holiday, Pink admitted she was alone in her hospital room but remained optimistic.

“I know that 2026 is going to be better because that is the choice that I have made,” she wrote.

She encouraged fans to embrace joy over sorrow and love over hatred.

"Happy new year and may you experience more joy than sorrow, more sunshine than rain, more love than hatred. Let’s shed that old snake skin. And find our horsepower," she wrote concluding the note.

For the unversed, the Philadelphia native tied the knot with Carey Hart. They share two children: Willow (14) and Jameson (9).