George Clooney recalls receiving precious 'life advice' from Paul Newman

George Clooney has unveiled the most significant life advice he received from late legendary actor Paul Newman.

The 83-year-old actor has been one the big names in Hollywood especially because of the films he has produced and directed.

The Ocean’s Eleven actor recalled getting a chance to meet the Oscar winning actor at a studio back in 1998.

Clooney revealed that Newman did not recognize him though, but the legend gave a piece of advice that stayed with him forever.

The 64-year-old added, "I pulled up and I go, ‘Hey, Mr. Newman'. And he clearly had no clue who I was. But he was friendly and we started talking.”

He said that people around them were calling out his name so much that Paul gradually figured out that George was well-known.

Amal Clooney's husband told Variety, “As I started to leave, he goes, ‘Don’t let them keep you inside.’"

At that time, the Wolfs actor did not understand what The Sting star meant.

But later he realized that it means when you surround yourself with managers and PR people, they set a security wall around you and that eventually cuts you off from the world.

"But what happens is you can divorce yourself from what’s really going on out there. You need people in your life that tell you the truth."

Work Wise, Clooney is reportedly planning on reuniting with Brad Pitt for Ocean's 14 movie. He told E! News in October that the filming is expected to kickstart in 2026.