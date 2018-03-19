Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 19 2018
Women on Wheels to make grand entry before PSL play-offs in Lahore

Monday Mar 19, 2018

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s strategic reform unit Women on Wheels (WOW) is all set to make an entry at the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The trainees of the WOW campaign will participate in a rally at Lahore’s Qaddafi Stadium before the first Pakistan Super League play-off qualifier match.

Salman Sufi, director general, Strategic Reforms Unit, said a motorbike rally will be led by women on the first day of PSL play-off qualifiers in Lahore. 

“Six biker women will participate in the rally which aims to provide females with mobility as well as empower and help them reclaim public spaces,” he said.

Celebrities such as Jugnu Mohsin, Sohai Ali Abro, Mira Sethi and Juggun Kazim will also participate in the rally.

Sufi said they were thankful to the Pakistan Cricket Board for taking the commendable step of allowing WOW to hold a rally ahead of the match.

He further said that as per the directives of the Punjab chief minister over 10,000 women across the province would have been trained to ride motorbikes and provided customised motorcycles at subsidised rates.

“Over 3,500 women in Lahore, Multan, Sargodha and Faisalabad have been given free motorcycle training,” Sufi added.

Further, the date to apply to acquire a motorcycle on subsidised rates has been extended till April 25. 

