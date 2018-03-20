Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 20 2018
GEO NEWS

Parasitic disease claims life of another Bengal tiger at Lahore zoo

Tuesday Mar 20, 2018

LAHORE: A parasitic disease claimed the life of another Bengal tiger in Lahore zoo, third in a span of a week.

The zoo authorities confirmed that the nine-year-old tiger, Rawal, died due to the disease on Tuesday, adding that he had been under treatment since the last 10 days.

Rawal was brought to the zoo when he was three-years-old, the zoo authorities told Geo News.

The authorities also expressed concern over the outbreak of the parasitic disease in the zoo, adding that it can’t be treated.

Bengali tigress dies at Lahore zoo

Zoo spokesperson says eight-year-old tigress died of a parasitic disease

The body has been sent to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences for postmortem.

The total population of Bengal tigers in the zoo is recorded to be 18.

Previously, two Bengal tigresses have died due to the same disease. A 12-year-old tigress died on March 17, while an eight-year-old tigress died on March 13. 

The frequent deaths of animals at Lahore zoo has raised a fresh wave of questions against its management.

In November 2017, a male cheetah passed away due to diarrhoea after spending just 30 days at the zoo.

The four-year-old cheetah and its female pair were imported from South Africa on October 29, 2017. However, the female cheetah had died earlier.

Similarly, frequent deaths of animals have also been reported at Peshawar zoo, which was inaugurated last month.

As many as three animals have died at the zoo, including a 10-year-old snow leopard , 10-year-old monkey and four-year-old fallow deer. 

