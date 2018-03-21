Institutions must collaborate for country’s progress: Shehbaz

Chief Minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif pictured while addressing the media in London on March 20, 2018. Video: Geo News

LONDON: Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday stressed that Pakistan's institutions must work together for the country's development and prosperity.



The Punjab chief minister, who departed for London earlier in the day for a medical checkup, insisted that the country must be protected from a possible course of 'collision'.

"It is imperative that we make Pakistan's future bright through consultations and dialogue," he told journalists.

"It is the responsibility of all the institutions—the judiciary, the Parliament, the armed forces of Pakistan, and every responsible citizen to do so," he said.

The politician, who recently became the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), emphasised on respecting all of the country's institutions.



He also said that many sacrifices were made to bring Pakistan into existence and the nation must work together to make it a great state.

The nature of Shehbaz's visit is private but he is expected to hold a few meetings in London.

