Amir Khan, Faryal Makhdoom in talks for their own reality show

Photo: File

After a very public fall-out and reconciliation last year it comes as no surprise that boxer Amir Khan and his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, are reportedly in talks for their own reality show.

According to The Sun, ITV bosses want the 31-year-old boxer and his wife to take part in a Katie Price-style fly-on-the-wall series.

An ITV source has claimed that the boxer, famed for his hilarious one-liners on the recent series of I'm A Celebrity, will “make more great telly if they did a fly-on-the-wall series with them”.

The series will reportedly will follow the pair, who wed in 2013, as they try to get their relationship back on track following their public war of words and claims of infidelity.

“He’s a character and they think viewers would be very interested in seeing how he is with Faryal and their daughter behind closed doors,” the source added.

The source further said, “It’s very early days in terms, but there seems to be interest on both sides.”

The reports come after the couple reconciled last year after an ugly public feud.

Last August, Amir who shares daughter Lamaisah with his wife, announced on Twitter he was divorcing Faryal. The boxer had said Faryal was messaging fellow boxer Anthony Joshua.

Amir too has been accused of cheating on his wife.