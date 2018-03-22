Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Thursday Mar 22 2018
By
Web Desk

Amir Khan, Faryal Makhdoom in talks for their own reality show

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 22, 2018

Photo: File

After a very public fall-out and reconciliation last year it comes as no surprise that boxer Amir Khan and his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, are reportedly in talks for their own reality show.

According to The Sun, ITV bosses want the 31-year-old boxer and his wife to take part in a Katie Price-style fly-on-the-wall series.

An ITV source has claimed that the boxer, famed for his hilarious one-liners on the recent series of I'm A Celebrity, will “make more great telly if they did a fly-on-the-wall series with them”.

The series will reportedly will follow the pair, who wed in 2013, as they try to get their relationship back on track following their public war of words and claims of infidelity.

“He’s a character and they think viewers would be very interested in seeing how he is with Faryal and their daughter behind closed doors,” the source added.

The source further said, “It’s very early days in terms, but there seems to be interest on both sides.”

The reports come after the couple reconciled last year after an ugly public feud.

Last August, Amir who shares daughter Lamaisah with his wife, announced on Twitter he was divorcing Faryal. The boxer had said Faryal was messaging fellow boxer Anthony Joshua.

Amir too has been accused of cheating on his wife. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Mahira Khan's character poster from '7 Din Mohabbat In' released

Mahira Khan's character poster from '7 Din Mohabbat In' released

 Updated 12 hours ago
Chris Evans may not play Captain America after Avengers 4

Chris Evans may not play Captain America after Avengers 4

 Updated 13 hours ago
Shehzad Roy awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Shehzad Roy awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz

 Updated 13 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt might be getting back together

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt might be getting back together

 Updated 14 hours ago
Israeli production company to launch a #MeToo reality show

Israeli production company to launch a #MeToo reality show

Updated 15 hours ago
Narcos producer shows 'mechanism' of Brazil corruption in new series

Narcos producer shows 'mechanism' of Brazil corruption in new series

 Updated 18 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM