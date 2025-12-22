‘The Wire' actor James Ransone dies leaving fans in shock over cause of death

James Ransone, actor was best known for his role in HBO’s The Wire, died at the age of 46 in Los Angeles.

Records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that Ransone died by suicide on Friday.

The star’s sudden death shocked fans and colleagues who followed his career across television and film.

However, James was survived by his wife, Jamie McPhee and their two children.

Following the loss, McPhee shared a fundraiser supporting the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

James gained major attention for playing Ziggy Sobotka in the second season of The Wire, as his character was known for being troubled, emotional and deeply human.

The show later became known as one of the most important television dramas ever made.

He continued working steadily in television, appearing in Generation Kill, Treme and Bosch.

Earlier this year, the late icon made his final screen appearance in Poker Face.

In films, James built a strong career with roles in Sinister, Tangerine, It Chapter Two and The Black Phone and he was also set to appear in Black Phone 2.

In past interviews, Ransone spoke openly about surviving sexual abuse and his long struggle with addiction.

He shared that he became sober in his twenties and worked hard to rebuild his life.

James’ death marked a heartbreaking loss for the entertainment world.