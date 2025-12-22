'SNL' honours Rob Reiner's memory after tragic homicide

'SNL' veteran Rob Reiner was remembered during new episode

Rob Reiner, who was one of the first hosts at Saturday Night Live, was honoured during the show after the director was murdered with his wife, Michele Singer Reiner.

The director was allegedly killed by his own son, Nick Reiner, who is currently under arrest, on December 14.

The late-night show flashed tribute cards for the When Harry Met Sally filmmaker before the goodnight segment of the episode.

Rob had a significant presence on the show as he was the third-ever host for SNL back in 1975 and participated in multiple sketches at the time.

During a cold open in 1993, Chris Farley gave a nod to the Misery director by parodying him.

Rob made an appearance at the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, too, along with Michele, participating in the show’s milestone celebration.

While their suspected son Nick has not yet broken his silence over the tragic murder, reports have emerged about his disturbed mental health history and schizophrenia diagnosis.

Following his arrest, the 32-year-old is kept in solitary confinement at the prison and is not allowed to contact unathorised people other than his counsel.