 
Geo News

Zara Tindall crashes out of pre-christmas celebrations as royal schedule becomes hectic

Mike Tindall calls family ski trip 'lots of laughs and memories'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 21, 2025

Zara Tindall crashes out of pre-christmas celebrations as royal schedule becomes hectic
Zara Tindall crashes out of pre-christmas celebrations as royal schedule becomes hectic

Zara and Mike Tindall took a breather from the hectic pre-Christmas countdown with a sun drenched ski getaway in Austria this past weekend. 

Sharing glimpses of the adventure on Instagram on December 21, former England rugby star Mike gave fans a peek at the family hitting the slopes. 

They were joined by their children including Zara’s brother Peter Phillips, his fiancée Harriet Sperling, and his daughters.

Snapshots from the trip showed Mia Tindall, Lena Tindall, and Savannah Phillips enjoying the snow, while Zara and Mike’s youngest, Lucas, four, joined in on the fun. 

Peter, meanwhile, balanced time with his two daughters, Savannah and Isla from his previous marriage.

The family settled into Chalet 47, making the most of Alpine adventures and cozy après-ski moments. 

Mike summed up the getaway with a warm-hearted Instagram post: “Great family ski trip with a lot of mates, lots of laughs, and lots of memories!”

The Tindalls’ seasonal trips are already a well-loved tradition, with the couple set to return to Australia’s Gold Coast every January for the Magic Millions carnival,

More From Entertainment

Alec Baldwin hit by fresh blow in 'Rust' shooting accident
Alec Baldwin hit by fresh blow in 'Rust' shooting accident
Rob Reiner, Michele last outing details revealed after brutal murder
Rob Reiner, Michele last outing details revealed after brutal murder
Andrew breaks silence amid Epstein storm, friends call It 'hijinks'
Andrew breaks silence amid Epstein storm, friends call It 'hijinks'
Did Cher lip sync on 'SNL' as she makes 40-year comeback?
Did Cher lip sync on 'SNL' as she makes 40-year comeback?
Ethan Slater makes telling gesture for Ariana Grande amid split rumours
Ethan Slater makes telling gesture for Ariana Grande amid split rumours
Liza Minnelli breaks silence on Rob Reiner's shocking passing
Liza Minnelli breaks silence on Rob Reiner's shocking passing