Zara Tindall crashes out of pre-christmas celebrations as royal schedule becomes hectic

Zara and Mike Tindall took a breather from the hectic pre-Christmas countdown with a sun drenched ski getaway in Austria this past weekend.

Sharing glimpses of the adventure on Instagram on December 21, former England rugby star Mike gave fans a peek at the family hitting the slopes.

They were joined by their children including Zara’s brother Peter Phillips, his fiancée Harriet Sperling, and his daughters.

Snapshots from the trip showed Mia Tindall, Lena Tindall, and Savannah Phillips enjoying the snow, while Zara and Mike’s youngest, Lucas, four, joined in on the fun.

Peter, meanwhile, balanced time with his two daughters, Savannah and Isla from his previous marriage.

The family settled into Chalet 47, making the most of Alpine adventures and cozy après-ski moments.

Mike summed up the getaway with a warm-hearted Instagram post: “Great family ski trip with a lot of mates, lots of laughs, and lots of memories!”

The Tindalls’ seasonal trips are already a well-loved tradition, with the couple set to return to Australia’s Gold Coast every January for the Magic Millions carnival,