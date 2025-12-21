Alec Baldwin hit by fresh blow in 'Rust' shooting accident

Alec Baldwin experienced a career downfall after shooting tragedy in his movie

Alec Baldwin has sparked concerns for his well-being as his legal scandal for Rust seems to have reopened with a new lawsuit.

The 67-year-old actor has previously opened up about the depression the case caused him when he had to scramble for evidence to defend himself, so his close friends are worried as the fight begins again.

The Boss Baby star accidentally shot and killed Halyna Hutchins during the filming of Rust in 2021, because of having a real pistol on set. Amid the legal investigation, Seth Kenney, the owner of the company that made the murder weapon, was blamed for manslaughter, but now he has filed a lawsuit against Baldwin for using him as a scapegoat.

Speaking about the lawsuit’s effect on the actor, an insider told RadarOnline, "The hits just keep on coming, and even though he's been exonerated from many – if not all – of these claims, he's still come out of it badly because the best he can do is claim the legal bills as a tax write-off."

The source added, "It's cost him many hundreds of thousands, if not millions. What's worse is that the acting checks have dried up, plus his day-to-day expenses have skyrocketed, and he's had to rent three properties."

Although the actor succeeded in clearing his name in the case, his career has hit a new low, and the stress has impacted all parts of Baldwin’s life.