Elton John marks 20th wedding anniversary with sweet tribute

John Elton pens sweet 20th wedding anniversary tribute

Sir Elton John is celebrating 20 years of wedded bliss.

On Sunday, December 21, the music icon marked his 12th wedding anniversary with his husband David Furnish as they both shared loving Instagram tributes.

“Happy anniversary to my incredible husband, @davidfurnish,” wrote John, 78. “Today we celebrate 20 years since our civil partnership, 11 years of marriage, and many more years of happiness to come!” John wrote alongside a throwback photo of the couple,” the Rocket Man added about their decades-long journey together.

Furnish, 63, echoed the sentiment, taking a walk down memory lane with John.

“20 years ago today we were civil partnered. 11 years ago today we were wedded,” he wrote alongside a carousel of images. “Happy Anniversary to my magnificent husband @eltonjohn. I’m so grateful for the beautiful life we have built together... Love you forever.”

The couple first met at a dinner party in 1993 and hit it off instantly. They went on their first date the very next day. In December 2005, they entered a civil partnership, later marrying officially in 2014.

One tradition has helped keep their bond strong. Weekly love letters.

“Every Saturday we gave each other an anniversary card, because we met on a Saturday,” Furnish told 6LACK in 2018, explaining how they reflect on the week behind them and the one ahead.

Even while touring, John kept the ritual alive. “We go through difficulties as much as anybody else does in a relationship,” he said. “But we sort through it by communication.”