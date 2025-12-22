Colin Jost forced to make another joke about wife Scarlett Johansson on 'SNL'

Colin Jost risks getting in trouble with Scarlett Johansson again

Colin Jost got set up by Michael Che on SNL once again, a year after the pair sparked uproar for comparing Scarlett Johansson to a roast beef sandwich.

The moment came during Saturday Night Live’s annual Christmas episode on December 20 with a special segment called “Weekend Update” joke swap.

“Tonight is our Christmas show, and we have a tradition where me and Colin give each other jokes to read that neither of us have ever seen,” Che explained the segment for viewers.

Jost, however, protested, saying he didn’t think they were doing the joke this year. “And you know that I did not write any jokes for you,” he said, prompting Che to reply, “Well, I guess you’ll just have to read mine.”

After delivering several jokes, Jost landed on the one aimed squarely at his wife of five years. “New research shows that millions of women leave the work force due to menopause. Which means there’s only a couple years left on my gravy train,” he read, laughing as a photo of Johansson appeared onscreen.

“My girl already be like, ‘Colin, I’m warm. Colin, I’m sweating.’ B****, you having a hot flash,” Jost continued. He then followed it up with another punchline: “But don’t worry about me, I got a backup. They don’t call Wednesday hump day for nothing.”

The moment echoed last year’s viral joke swap, when Jost delivered another Che-written jab that left Johansson visibly stunned backstage.

Reflecting on that moment earlier this year, Johansson admitted, “It was so vulgar. I just can’t believe that they went there.”