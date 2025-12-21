Amanda Seyfried hints ‘The Housemaid' story may not be over

 
Geo News Digital Desk
December 21, 2025

Amanda Seyfried spoke about the chance of a sequel to The Housemaid, saying the story of Millie and Nina could continue in another movie.

The 40-year-old actress explained that the film’s ending leaves room for more and that the characters’ journeys could be explored further.

Sydney Sweeney, who stars alongside Seyfried, also shared her excitement about a possible follow-up.

She said the movie is based on a series of popular books, which gives plenty of story to show on screen.

The Euphoria star said she would love to play Millie again, describing her as brave, strong and full of energy.

Director Paul Feig hinted that he would also be open to making another film, saying the world of The Housemaid and the story left at the end could easily continue if audiences want it.

Seyfried added that seeing how fans connect with the characters makes the idea of a sequel even more exciting.

Both actresses said they would be happy to return if viewers are eager to see more of Millie and Nina.

However, no official announcement of the possible sequel has been announced yet but the comments from Seyfried, Sweeney and Feig show that everyone involved is excited about the possibility.

Moreover, fans may not have seen the end of Millie’s story yet, and The Housemaid could continue on the big screen in future films.

