Thursday Mar 22 2018
Web Desk

Mahira Khan's mother not talking to her after Zalmi defeat Kings

Thursday Mar 22, 2018

Many Karachiites were disappointed as Kamran Akmal's record blitz propelled Peshawar Zalmi into the Pakistan Super League final.

As Karachi Kings were eliminated from playing the final at their home city on Sunday, many, including acclaimed Pakistani actress Mahira Khan’s mother, were not happy.

“My mother isn’t talking to me!! #KKvPZ,” the actor said on Twitter.

Although, Mahira is a resident of Karachi she has been appointed as the brand ambassador of Peshawar Zalmi.

Naturally, the actor has been celebrating the victories of her team. 

On Wednesday, Zalmi posted a towering 171-run target for Karachi Kings, whose bowlers crumbled under pressure as Akmal scored his half-century in just 17 balls, the fastest half-century in PSL history.

A resilient fightback by the Kings batsmen, led by Babar Azam's 63 off 45, was not enough as the team could only score 157 runs in the match reduced to 16-overs a side due to rain.

The Darren Sammy-led Zalmi will face Islamabad United, who won the first edition of the tournament in 2016, in the tournament final at Karachi's National Stadium on March 25 (Sunday)—The first time a PSL match will be held in the city.  

