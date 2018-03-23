Sri Lankan president reaches Pakistan to red-carpet welcome

President Mamnoon Hussain receives Maithripala Sirisena, the president of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, at the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, March 22, 2018. APP/APP63-22

ISLAMABAD: Maithripala Sirisena, the president of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, was accorded a warm reception as he arrived here on Thursday for a three-day visit.



A 21-gun salute heralded the arrival of the dignitary as he landed at Nur Khan Airbase along with his delegation.

President Mamnoon Hussain received his Sri Lankan counterpart, which followed the presentation of a bouquet to the guest by a child clad in the country's traditional dress.

During his stay, Sirisena will be the Guest of Honor on Pakistan Day parade.

His participation in the parade will demonstrate the close ties between the two countries and the respect Pakistani people and leadership have for him, a statement released by the Foreign Office said.

The Sri Lankan president will also meet President Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to discuss matters of mutual importance.

A signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) pertaining to youth development as well as cooperation in the training of civil servants and diplomats are also on his agenda, the statement added.