Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Friday Mar 23 2018
By
Web Desk

Mahira Khan's character poster from '7 Din Mohabbat In' released

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 23, 2018

The first poster of Mahira Khan’s character in her upcoming film 7 Din Mohabbat In has been released and is in stark contrast with her last film, Verna.

Mahira Khan appears to be playing the role of a joyful and frivolous girl named Neeli.

Neeli @sheheryarmunawar kaisi lag rahi hun? #7dinmohabbatin

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on


Earlier this month, a poster of Sheheryar Munawar’s character was revealed.

The colourful poster showed a quirky Sheheryar Munawar dressed in a striped polo wearing glasses and holding a magnifying glass.

Myyyyy tipu ‍️ @sheheryarmunawar

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on


The film follows the story of a young man on a quest to find his true love in a crowded Karachi neighbourhood.

First poster of Mahira Khan, Sheheryar Munawer's '7 Din Mohabbat In' released

The romantic-comedy will release on Eidul Fitr this year

The film which also features Javed Sheikh, Hina Dilpazeer, Amna Ilyas, Mira Sethi, Aamir Qureshi, Adnan Shah Tipu and Beo Zafar has been directed by Meenu and Farjad.

The romantic comedy releases on Eid ul Fitr this year.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Chris Evans may not play Captain America after Avengers 4

Chris Evans may not play Captain America after Avengers 4

 Updated 12 hours ago
Shehzad Roy awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Shehzad Roy awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz

 Updated 12 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt might be getting back together

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt might be getting back together

 Updated 14 hours ago
Israeli production company to launch a #MeToo reality show

Israeli production company to launch a #MeToo reality show

Updated 15 hours ago
Narcos producer shows 'mechanism' of Brazil corruption in new series

Narcos producer shows 'mechanism' of Brazil corruption in new series

 Updated 18 hours ago
Stallone confuses Bobby Deol for Salman Khan in shout out for Race3

Stallone confuses Bobby Deol for Salman Khan in shout out for Race3

 Updated yesterday
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM