Mahira Khan's character poster from '7 Din Mohabbat In' released

The first poster of Mahira Khan’s character in her upcoming film 7 Din Mohabbat In has been released and is in stark contrast with her last film, Verna.

Mahira Khan appears to be playing the role of a joyful and frivolous girl named Neeli.





Earlier this month, a poster of Sheheryar Munawar’s character was revealed.

The colourful poster showed a quirky Sheheryar Munawar dressed in a striped polo wearing glasses and holding a magnifying glass.

Myyyyy tipu ‍️ @sheheryarmunawar A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on Mar 13, 2018 at 5:09am PDT





The film follows the story of a young man on a quest to find his true love in a crowded Karachi neighbourhood.

The film which also features Javed Sheikh, Hina Dilpazeer, Amna Ilyas, Mira Sethi, Aamir Qureshi, Adnan Shah Tipu and Beo Zafar has been directed by Meenu and Farjad.

The romantic comedy releases on Eid ul Fitr this year.