Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Mar 24 2018
By
Ahmer Rehman

MQM-P union councillor shot dead in Karachi

By
Ahmer Rehman

Saturday Mar 24, 2018

KARACHI: A councillor of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan was shot dead in Orangi Town late Friday night.

According to the police, the councillor of UC-26, Anees Siddiqui, was in his house in Turi Bangash Colony when unidentified persons barged in and shot him.

The culprit fled the site while Siddiqui was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to the wounds.

Senior Superintendent of Police for District West Omer Shahid Hamid said police attended the scene and took the man to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim suffered a single bullet wound to his chest, The News reported.

The police found spent bullet shells of a 30- bore pistol from the spot and sent them to the forensic division of the Sindh Police for examination.

The SSP said the murder seemed to be a target killing, but other aspects would also be investigated. A case has been registered and an investigation is under way.

MQM-P leaders Amir Khan and Farooq Sattar condemned the incident and demanded the culprits be arrested soon while an enquiry also be launched.  

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PM Abbasi leaves behind official protocol on private visit to United States

PM Abbasi leaves behind official protocol on private visit to United States

 Updated 4 hours ago
Defamation suit: Imran using delaying tactics, says Shehbaz’s lawyer

Defamation suit: Imran using delaying tactics, says Shehbaz’s lawyer

 Updated 4 hours ago
Gujranwala DC committed suicide: investigative sources

Gujranwala DC committed suicide: investigative sources

 Updated 4 hours ago
Defence ministry refuses to provide security to Musharraf: sources

Defence ministry refuses to provide security to Musharraf: sources

 Updated 5 hours ago
Creation of Pakistan a ‘milestone’: British MP Saqib Javid

Creation of Pakistan a ‘milestone’: British MP Saqib Javid

 Updated 6 hours ago
Aitzaz Ahsan’s fine paid in Supreme Court

Aitzaz Ahsan’s fine paid in Supreme Court

 Updated 6 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM