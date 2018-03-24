Sonam Kapoor to tie the knot in Geneva: report

Photo: File

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will tie the knot in May in Geneva, according to a report.

Mumbai Mirror has claimed the 32-year-old actor’s wedding will be a two-day event taking place on May 11 and May 12 in Geneva.

“The date and venue for the wedding have been locked and mass bookings for flights are presently underway. Her dad Anil Kapoor is personally making phone calls to invite guests. There will be sangeet and mehendi ceremonies, followed by a traditional Hindu wedding,” a source from the wedding planner’s team told Mumbai Mirror.

The source further added, “The nuptials will be preceded by an engagement ceremony attended by the family’s inner circle, but the venue for that is presently not known.”

Initially Jaipur and Udaipur were being considered as the venue. But Sonam, who is the brand ambassador for a luxury Swiss watch manufacturer, was in Geneva in January and decided that the wedding would take place there, according to the report.

Further, fashion industry sources told Mumbai Mirror that Sonam has entrusted family favourites Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and designer duo Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo with her wedding wardrobe.