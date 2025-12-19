Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon are on the 'same page' about marriage

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been dating for three years and have marked several milestones

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon may be more committed than ever, but marriage is one step they’re intentionally skipping.

According to Us Weekly, the longtime couple are fully aligned when it comes to their future and are “on the same page” about not walking down the aisle.

Three years into their relationship, a source tells the outlet that Pitt, 61, and de Ramon, 32, are “still going strong and are very committed” to each other, even without engagement plans. “They aren't interested in getting married and are on the same page about that,” one insider shared, while another added, “[There are] no wedding plans at the moment. They are super happy in this phase of their relationship and not rushing into anything.”

Part of what makes the dynamic work, sources say, is de Ramon’s preference for privacy. “Ines has no interest in being in the spotlight, and that is what Brad admired about her when they met,” one insider noted. A second source echoed that the pair have been “keeping a low profile on purpose” and “try to be as normal as possible” when they’re not working.

Since first being linked in late 2022, the couple have quietly hit major milestones, including travelling extensively, making their red-carpet debut, and moving in together last year.

Still, both have been married before, which insiders say has shaped their shared outlook. Pitt was previously married to Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares six children, while de Ramon was married to Paul Wesley until earlier this year.