Kim Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson's family grows with birth of baby girl

Pete Davidson is a dad!

Kim Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson welcomed has welcomed his first child-a baby girl, with model girlfriend Elsie Hewitt.

The newly mother, 29, shared the exciting news on Instagram on Thursday. She posted stunning photos of the baby, along with images of Pete and herself holding their toddler in their arms.

Hewitt also revealed their child's date of birth and full name: Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, which appears to be a nod to Davidson's late father Scott Davidson.

'our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025 scottie rose hewitt davidson ' Hewitt began in her post's caption.

'my best work yet, i am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief. - elsie'

She continued the post with a message from Davidson, 32, that read: 'wu tang forever-pete'.

The announcement comes after the couple hosted baby shower attended by their close friends and loved ones.