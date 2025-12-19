Victoria Beckham 'won't let family feud ruin Christmas'

Victoria Beckham 'staying stronger' for Harper during family feud

Victoria Beckham has reportedly decided not to let the fallout with her son Brooklyn disturb her family's Christmas.

Victoria, 51, and Sir David, 50 are involved in a feud with their eldest child and his wife Nicola Peltz.

During this time, the couple have missed all of the family's important events over the past year-notably the footballer's 50th birthday celebrations and his knighthood.

In this situation, Brooklyn, 26, is likely to celebrate the festive period with Nicola and her family in Miami, while the Beckhams celebrate without them in the United Kingdom.

In this difficult scenario, Victoria is believed to be working hard to put on a brave face and stay strong for her husband and teenage daughter Harper, 14.

The couple are also parents to Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20.

A source said: 'It's been a year since they last all saw each other and it's something she will never come to terms with. But she won't let it get her down over the festive period as she needs to be strong, especially for Harper, as well as her parents and David's parents'.

Friends of the Beckham family have said Victoria's mum Jackie and David's mum Sandra are 'very sad' at the rift that means they no longer see Brooklyn, especially because they were always so close.

The insider told The Sun: 'Brooklyn spent so much time with her parents Jackie and Tony for the first few years of his life and they had such a special bond, while Sandra looked after him so much growing up'.

'Harper really misses her big brother and Nicola. Victoria is hoping that Brooklyn at least calls his grandparents over Christmas. She's given up on him calling her.'

It comes after his estranged brother Cruz offered another Olive branch to Brooklyn on Sunday, by sharing a home video clip of himself and Brooklyn as children.