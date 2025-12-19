Rihanna yelled at during fangirling over Mariah Carey

Rihanna, one of the best-selling music artists of all time, got yelled at during Mariah Carey’s live performance.

The 37-year-old singer and businesswoman attended Mariah’s final show from her 2025 Las Vegas residency, titled Here for It All Holiday Special, on December 13 -later broadcasted on December 16- at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

A fan-made clip captured the Barbadian beauty enjoying the show in the audience, but encountered something unexpected.

As Mariah, 56, began performing her megahit We Belong Together, the Diamonds hitmaker stood up, threw her arms in the air and blew kisses toward the stage.

However, her fangirl moment annoyed someone around her as they shouted at her, asking to sit down.

Looking appalled, the Fenty mogul turns around and lets out a very sassy, "Oh s---" before continuing to dance.

Fans reaction on Rihanna’s viral video:

Rihanna standing up and soaking in the moment and her eventual response quickly divided internet users.

Some came to the Umbrella singer’s defence, with one fan writing, “It don’t look like she was blocking much of the view… let her enjoy the show!”

"Rihanna handled that moment with grace and confidence proving true stars shine no matter the distractions around them," another praised how she handled the situation.

However, others were less forgiving, accusing the singer of unfairly using her celebrity status. "Just because she’s a celeb doesn’t mean she gets to block my view," one person commented.

Another commented, "But she was obstructing the view.. what will you have the audience do?"

Meanwhile, one user took a more lighthearted approach, joking, "Imagine being the person who told RIHANNA to sit down at a concert... the confidence is actually impressive [skull emoji]."

How many times has Rihanna attended Mariah Carey’s concert?

This marked the second consecutive year Rihanna attended a Carey holiday finale.

On December 17, 2024, the nine-time Grammy winner attended Carey’s Merry Christmas One and All! tour stop in Brooklyn, New York.

Following the live rendition, the two stars met backstage and Rihanna famously asked the All I Want For Christmas Is You chart-topper to sign her chest so Carey autographed her cleavage.