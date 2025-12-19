Molly Mae Hague creates Christmas memories with Tommy Fury and daughter Bambi

As Molly was carrying a vlogging camera, fans will be delighted to see more insights of the family trip

Molly-Mae Hague got into the Christmas spirit as she enjoyed family time with her daughter Bambi and partner Tommy Fury at Lapland UK in Thursday.

The influencer, 26, appeared in her element as she made sure to create special Christmas memories special by spending quality time with boxer Tommy and their two-year-old daughter at the Christmas-themed park, complete with reindeer, a toy factory and magical forest.

The family radiated happiness as they decorated gingerbread men before Tommy carried Bambi through the snow-covered forest.

As far as style is concerned, Molly wore a brown-zip front jumper, which she coordinated with matching tracksuit bottoms and chunky silver earrings.

The TV personality styled her blonde tresses in a sleek low bun, and carried her belongings in a £5K Chanel brown suede handbag.

As Molly was carrying a vlogging camera, fans will be delighted to see more insights of the family trip.

At one point, Bambi met Father Christmas.

The toddler looked cute dressed in a personalised 'Bambi' knitted jumper with brown trousers and UGGs. She later changed her shoes for a pair of Grinch slippers.

Molly captioned the post writing, 'A magical day...this December has been so special do far.'

It comes after Molly looked more loved up than ever with Tommy as they enjoyed a family day out with their daughter Bambi over the weekend.