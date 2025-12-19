Junior Andre defends Katie Price: 'People don't know her like we do'

Katie Price's son Junior Andre heaped praise on his mother and also opened up about how the star is really dealing with life following her recent dramatic weight loss.

The former glamour model, 47, appeared unsteady as she struggled to walk while stepping out for a store launch on Saturday night.

Katie's outing came Just three months after she revealed she had been hospitalised over her 'dramatic and unexplained' weight loss.

However, despite mounting concern from fans, Katie's eldest son Junior, 20, has insisted she is 'doing great', telling the Daily Mail that the family, including his father Peter Andre, 52, are the 'best' they have ever been.

Speaking exclusively, Junior said: 'Well, to be honest, people don't know her like we know her. She is doing great, she's so loving, and we love her so much. We can't wait to see her over Christmas. I am literally round her house all the time.

'People are always going to say what they want to say about both my parents, about my family, but at the end of the day they don't live my life, do you know what I mean?

'They don't know what's going behind closed doors and to be honest, I am in the best place with my family that I've ever been.

'People can say and think what they like, but they don't actually know. They are hearing it from me that we are all great and probably the best we have ever been.'

With the festive season approaching, Junior revealed he will split his time between both parents, Katie and Peter, and their respective families.