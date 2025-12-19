 
Dolly Parton shares cozy holiday moment with sister Rachel

Geo News Digital Desk
December 19, 2025

Dolly Parton is officially in the holiday spirit — and she’s celebrating with family, food and festive cheer.

Recently, the country music legend, 79, shared a joyful Instagram photo featuring her lookalike sister, Rachel Parton George, 66.

The sisters were pictured enjoying a sweet holiday moment in front of a glowing fireplace and a grand piano stacked with large wrapped presents.

Rachel sat on the piano bench wearing an off-the-shoulder red dress and strappy heels, while Dolly stood beside her in a shiny pink dress and high heels. Dolly sweetly offered her sister a Christmas tree-shaped cracker spread.

The cozy scene was filled with holiday décor, including a garland decorated with red bows and ornaments and a beautifully decorated Christmas tree nearby.

Dolly also gave fans a peek at what might be on their holiday menu by sharing photos of steak, a casserole and dessert.

“The holidays are all about coming together in the kitchen, sharing a meal and making memories with the people you love, just like my sister Rachel and I always have. Plan your festive feast with our cookbook #GoodLookinCookin!,” the caption read.

The sisters released their cookbook, Good Lookin' Cookin': A Year of Meals - A Lifetime of Family, Friends, and Food, in September 2024. The book includes 80 family-favorite recipes and personal stories.

“I love good cooking, but not as much as I love my sister Rachel. So, getting to combine the two was a joy beyond belief for me,” Dolly said in a statement at the time.

She added, “I do believe you're going to love all these great recipes, and I think you're gonna have as much fun reading these stories and things that we put together for you as we did. I can't wait to get this book in your hands, and for you to get this food on your table.”

