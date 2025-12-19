Keira Knightley reveals she's sold her French vineyard

Keira Knightley has confessed she has sold the French vineyard-a place where she married musician James Righton, admitting it was 'difficult' to keep their passion project going.

The Pride and Prejudice star, 40, spoke this week about the property, valued at £3 million, as she opened up about the realities of running a hands-on, organic wine operation with Klaxons keyboardist James, 42, whom she married in 2013.

'I have written about wine, and I've written about food just because I like eating it - can't cook it, but like eating it,' Keira said on the Dish Podcast, hosted by British radio/TV personality Nick Grimshaw and Michelin-starred chef Angela Hartnett.

'I like wine and I like drinking wine. James is super into wine. Actually, I used to have a place in France and we made our own wine.'

The project was deeply practical and labour-intensive, with the couple committing to organic methods and traditional techniques.

'It was actually drinkable,' Keira added. 'It was absolutely amazing. We got really into it. It's great because of the stories of the winemakers.'

The couple, who first met in 2011 at a mutual friend's dinner party in London, have two daughters - Edie, ten and Delilah, six.