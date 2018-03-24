Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 24 2018
Faizabad protest case: Arrest warrants for Khadim Rizvi, others issued

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Mar 24, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The arrest warrants for Khadim Hussain Rizvi and others absconding suspects in the Faizabad sit-in case have been issued, Geo News reported Saturday afternoon.

The police authorities said that the arrest warrants have been obtained from the anti-terrorism court and other courts.

ATC issued the arrest warrant in five cases registered at Islamabad’s I-9 police station, the police said. Charges of involvement in terror activities are included in the warrant.

On March 19, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) had ordered the arrest of Khadim Hussain Rizvi, Afzal Qadri and other absconding suspects in the Faizabad sit-in case.

ATC orders arrest of Khadim Rizvi, others in Faizabad sit-in case

Accused will be declared proclaimed offenders if not produced before court within next 30 days

During proceedings of the case, the ATC directed that Rizvi and Qadri, along with other absconding suspects, be arrested and presented in court on April 4.

On March 5, the ATC had declared Rizvi, Qadri, Maulana Inayat and Shekih Izhar as absconders in the case for failing to appear before the court after repeated summons.

The ATC also stated that if the accused were not produced in court within the next 30 days, they would be declared proclaimed offenders.

Workers of the religious party had protested against the government at Faizabad Interchange of Islamabad for around three weeks in November last year, bringing the capital to a standstill.

The religious party had protested against an amendment in the Elections Act, 2017, which was later reversed by the government, and ended its protest after an agreement was reached with the government, which included the resignation of Law Minister Zahid Hamid.

