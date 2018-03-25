FIA arrests fake travel agent in Faisalabad

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested one suspect following an operation carried out Saturday night in Faisalabad, Geo News reported, citing the body.

The suspect, allegedly a fake travel agent, was arrested late last night after a raid by the FIA. He has been identified as Umar.

According to the agency, the suspect took hundreds of thousands of rupees from unsuspecting citizens under the pretence of sending them abroad but never did so and kept the money.