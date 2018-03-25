Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Mar 25 2018
By
Web Desk

FIA arrests fake travel agent in Faisalabad

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 25, 2018

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested one suspect following an operation carried out Saturday night in Faisalabad, Geo News reported, citing the body.

The suspect, allegedly a fake travel agent, was arrested late last night after a raid by the FIA. He has been identified as Umar.

According to the agency, the suspect took hundreds of thousands of rupees from unsuspecting citizens under the pretence of sending them abroad but never did so and kept the money.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

If PM doesn't respect Supreme Court verdict, how will others: Imran

If PM doesn't respect Supreme Court verdict, how will others: Imran

 Updated 3 hours ago
PML-N parliamentary board decides on party tickets: PM House

PML-N parliamentary board decides on party tickets: PM House

Updated 4 hours ago
Over 80 diplomats attend Pakistan Day event in London

Over 80 diplomats attend Pakistan Day event in London

 Updated 5 hours ago
5.2-magnitude earthquake felt in KP cities

5.2-magnitude earthquake felt in KP cities

 Updated 10 hours ago
Can't take away development projects despite Nawaz's ouster: Asif

Can't take away development projects despite Nawaz's ouster: Asif

Updated 12 hours ago
Will personally receive Imran if he comes to watch PSL final: Sethi

Will personally receive Imran if he comes to watch PSL final: Sethi

 Updated 15 hours ago
Advertisement
PM Abbasi leaves behind official protocol on private visit to United States

PM Abbasi leaves behind official protocol on private visit to United States

 Updated 20 hours ago
Defamation suit: Imran using delaying tactics, says Shehbaz’s lawyer

Defamation suit: Imran using delaying tactics, says Shehbaz’s lawyer

 Updated 20 hours ago
Gujranwala DC committed suicide: investigative sources

Gujranwala DC committed suicide: investigative sources

 Updated 20 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM