If PM doesn't respect Supreme Court verdict, how will others: Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairperson Imran Khan questioned on Sunday how others can be expected to respect the Supreme Court’s verdict when the country’s prime minister is not doing the same.



In a social media post, Imran wrote: “If the PM of the country is not prepared to accept and respect judgement of the SC, how can others be expected to do so?”

In a series of posts, the PTI chief targeted Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and criticised him over his ‘horse-trading’ allegations regarding the Senate elections.

Imran remarked that the PM is ‘crying’ over horse-trading during the Senate elections. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz could’ve supported PTI’s proposals to change the format of the Senate elections, he added.

He wrote: “So now PM Abbasi is crying abt horse-trading & money deciding Senate elections! If his party was so concerned why didn't they support PTI's proposals to change Senate election format to prevent exactly these shenanigans?”

While addressing an event on Saturday, Abbasi had remarked: “The Senate chairman also serves as the acting president and it is a disgrace to the country that a man who bought votes became the leader of the upper house. Can there be any respect for the country after that?”

"An election where votes were sold and purchased got us a chairman who was not known in the political circles before. It is sad to have such a person as chairman of the Senate, an institution that represents the federation,” the PM added.

Questioning the ‘histrionics’ of PM Abbasi, Imran asked him how did the Panama case verdict, which disqualified Nawaz Sharif, derail development when it indicated that former premier Nawaz was laundering money.



“Does PM Abbasi feel a money launderer shd be above the law bec of some imagined ongoing development,” Imran asked.

He also asked if PM regards the “debilitating $10bn money laundering per year” a non-issue.

Imran also questioned whether Abbasi thinks Nawaz was involved in money laundering or not. "If he thinks he is, then how can Abbasi as PM condone crime of money laundering? If Abbasi thinks NS is not guilty of money laundering then he is more foolish than one thought."