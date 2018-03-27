Muhammad Asif deported from Dubai airport

Muhammad Asif. Photo: File

Controversial Pakistani fast bowler Muhammad Asif was sent back from Dubai airport recently for failing to possess proper travelling documents.



The bowler, who was traveling to Sharjah to take part in the amateur tape ball tournament, was flagged down at immigration and spent several hours at the Dubai airport.

Asif last visited Dubai 10 years ago, where he was arrested after he was found carrying opium. He had been returning home after playing in the Indian Premier League and spent two weeks in the custody of Dubai police. He was later released after the-then Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Naseem Ashraf talked it out with the UAE officials.

According to sources, Asif arrived at the Dubai airport from Lahore to take part in the tape ball tournament in Sharjah when he was asked to step aside by the authorities during scanning. He spent the next few hours in the custody of immigration authorities and was later sent back to Pakistan.

When Geo News reached out to Asif, he confirmed that he had been granted a special visa to visit Dubai and the authorities had cleared his name before giving him the visa.

According to Asif, when he reached the airport he was asked for the letter from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which he was to get from Abu Dhabi. He already had clearance after which he had been given a visa, but due to not having the letter he was not allowed to enter UAE.

Asif is yet to be selected for the Pakistan national team even after serving the five-year ban for the spot-fixing scandal.

Asif represents WAPDA in first-class cricket and has not been picked by any franchise in the three seasons the Pakistan Super League.