Tuesday Mar 27 2018
Stars flock down for Feroze Khan's mehndi

Tuesday Mar 27, 2018

Photo: Twitter

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan who is set to tie the knot this month had his star-studded mehndi on Saturday.

The Khaani and Gul-e-Rana star is rumoured to be marrying an industry outsider.

Earlier, Khan’s sister Humamima Malik had taken to social media thanking fans for their “love and respect” and requesting privacy during the event.

The star power of the Pakistan entertainment industry descended down to partake in the celebrations, splashing Instagram with the happenings of the mehndi night.

Here are the celebrities that were present at the event:

#ferozedaveyah

A post shared by king feroze Khan (@kingferozekhan) on

Photo: Instagram - kingferozekhan


Meray pyaray @duamalik @ferozekhan #ferozedaveyah

A post shared by HUMAIMA MALICK (@humaimamalick) on



#ferozedaveyah #aboutlastnight #mehndi @ansarialert @ferozekhan

A post shared by Nomi Ansari (@nomiansari) on





